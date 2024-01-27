Canceled Zelda and Splatoon concerts go digital with YouTube premieres in February

After canceling the live shows, Nintendo moved its The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon concerts to YouTube.

The company announced earlier this week that The Zelda Orchestra Concert will air on February 9 and you can catch the Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concert on February 10. Both concerts will be pre-recorded and premiere at 5am PT, 8am ET, 1pm UK.

Expect the Zelda concert to last 20 minutes, and the Splatoon show to last 40 minutes.

Originally scheduled for last weekend, January 20-21, the concerts were part of the Nintendo Live 2024 event in Tokyo which was canceled due to the company receiving threats directed at its staff and attendees.

“Our company has been persistently receiving threats targeting our employees, and recently, the targets of these threats have spread to spectators, staff, etc, of the Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals,” said Nintendo. “Considering safety as our top priority, we made the decision to postpone the event.”

The cancelation also led to the postponement of the Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals, the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Final Stage, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe competitions, also part of the event.

You can watch both concerts on the official Nintendo YouTube channel on the respective dates.

The videos can be viewed at any time after the premiere broadcast ends.