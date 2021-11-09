Many players looking to jump right into the exciting events of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign may be running into a strange issue where the single player content you’ve gotten hype for is locked away, unable to be accessed for mysterious reasons.

Don’t worry though! With this guide, we’ll take you through all the fixes and adjustments you can make to ensure the campaign is fully accessible on your set up. Once you’ve checked through all our suggestions, you’ll be able to hop into the campaign no problem.

Call of Duty Vanguard locked campaign fix - Make sure the game is fully downloaded

It sounds obvious right? But due to the way modern Call of Duty games are acquired it’s possible your system may not have finished fully downloading the game. This is because Call of Duty: Vanguard splits up its different game modes so that players only interested in certain content can jump in as quickly as possible.

To fix this, hover over the locked campaign option once you boot up Call of Duty: Vanguard, and you should be given an option to install it. Start doing so, and you should see the campaign chapters begin to install onto your system.

Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign won’t install

If you follow the advice above, but the campaign is not installing, there are a few things you should check to ensure the download is able to occur.

First, ensure your system is connected to the internet through a stable connection. This will ensure that you’ll be able to download the campaign chapters for Call of Duty: Vanguard. If your connection isn’t stable, it’s possible that the download has paused, so take the time to check your downloads to see if the campaign has stopped downloading mid-way through.

You should also make sure you have adequate hard drive space on your platform of choice! The campaign files have to be stored somewhere, and if there isn’t enough room for them then you’ll be unable to install the content you want. Take a minute to double check how much space you have available, and delete unwanted games to make room if needed!.

