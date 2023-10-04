The ancient Final Fantasy debate on how to pronounce Cait Sith has finally ended

A raging debate surrounding Final Fantasy 7 has finally been put to an end. Thanks to a stray post from the official Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth Twitter account, we now know the correct way to pronounce Cait Sith.

This has left many stunned, and a clean 50 / 50 split between those proven right in this 23 year online war, and those seething now that an official statement has left them dead wrong. It's wild to think that some passionate Final Fantasy fans have been wrong for longer than I - and many new wave fans eager to jump into Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth - have been alive.

This is by no means the sole front in the Final Fantasy 7 pronounciation war. People have been calling eachother morons for more than two decades over the way Tifa or Aerith is pronounced, and there are smaller yet passionate back-and-forths over how various other characters, places, and objects are called. Such is the nature of an older RPG without voice acting, but thankfully both sides can now put down their arms with these shiny new iterations on the JRPG classic.

It's worth putting a slight asterisk on Aerith there. In the original 1997 North American release, the character's name was written out as "Aeris" thus resulting in the confusion. Who can blame 'em - you call it how you see it right? Dedicated fans familiar with overseas versions of the game were fighting the good Aerith fight back in those early days, and like certain Cait Sith were able to relish sweet victory with the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

What's interesting about this Cait Sith reveal is its particular gaelic aspect. For years, the Japanese pronounciation was closer to the Scottish pronounciation than English, leading a signficant portion of the fanbase to rely on "Ket Shee" for over twenty years. This has seemingly been thrown out in favour of a more general western approach, leaving many unhappy. For good reason to - removal of some genuine representation in place of a more American approach feels a tad gross. It's a shame, really.

How do you feel about this declaration? Are you on the right side of history? Or, are you doomed to stand alongside the Scottish and myriad others as losers forever. Let us know!