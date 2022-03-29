Breath of the Wild 2 delayed to spring 2023

Nintendo has announced it has pushed The Legend of Zleda: Breath of the Wild 2 into spring 2023.

In a video update, The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, shared an update regarding the launch timing of the sequel, stating the team decided to extend the development time.

Originally slated for release this year, Aonuma said in order to make the experience "something special," the team is continuing to work diligently on the game.

While we don't know too much about Breath of the Wild 2 at present, it seems to build off the mechanics of the first game, and takes place not only on the ground but in the skies above too.

However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be a wider variety of features including new encounters and gameplay elements.

As far as the game's story is concerned, it's said BOTW 2 will be "darker" than its predecessor, as the development team has taken inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Elder Scrolls, especially Skyrim.