Bowser sold the first copy of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in New York

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser was the first person to sell a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at the Nintendo store in New York.

It's pretty safe to say that when it comes to PR, no one does it quite like Nintendo. A big part of that comes from the fact it pretty frequently flaunts its staff, with members all the way at the top like former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé and the late Satoru Iwata regularly appearing in the company's Directs. The current president of Nintendo of America Doug Bowser doesn't make as regular appearances as his predecessor, but when it comes to the big things he shows up - and show up he did to the flagship Nintendo New York store, as he (technically speaking) sold the first copy of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to its first customer.

None other than The Game Awards and Hideo Kojima's best friend Geoff Keighley was there to film the exchange between Bowser (the president, not the evil Koopa) and the excited player, which you can see below. It's quite a sweet moment, as the person buying the game is quite clearly excited to be picking their copy up, Master Sword in hand, and shield backpack at the ready to store the precious goods. You can even hear Bowser offering the player a "congratulations" at picking the game up, which honestly, they might deserve, I for one don't want to imagine how long they were camped out just to be first.

Most of us won't even be that far into the game just yet. But considering just how much there is to do, there's a chance you need some help to make your new adventure run a little smoother. Thankfully we've got some tips for beginners that should be able to help you out if you're feeling a bit stuck. And if you're reading this and you're thinking, "dang, I wanna play Tears of the Kingdom but I haven't played Breath of the Wild, do I need to?" then you're in luck, because we've got the answer to that very question right here.