Best early Amazon Prime Day micro SD card deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off next week on 12th and 13th July. Alongside lots of discounts on games and tech, you might be looking for some extra storage for your Nintendo Switch console, Steam Deck, or a new camera in the big sale as well. This guide will show which microSD cards have been given discounts ahead of the big sales event.

Some of the best SD cards are made by SanDisk and Samsung. The 64GB and 128GB SD cards regularly go on sale at Amazon, but Prime Day is the perfect time to find even bigger discounts on them. Right now you can even get discounts on 400GB cards in the UK and a 1TB card in the US.

Below is a list of microSD cards on sale before Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the US and UK.

Early Prime day microSD card deals in the US

Early Prime day microSD card deals in the UK

Make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter feed for deals on games and accessories for all consoles and PC. We'll be sharing anything with a good discount during the Prime Day 2022 event, hopefully there'll be a Nintendo Switch or an Android phone to make help the most of your new micro SD card too.

Find more of the best early Prime Day deals