If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SNEAKY SNEAKY

Best Diablo 4 beta Rogue build for solo players

Fancy living life on the sneaky side? Here is our beta build guide for Rogues!

Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
Rogue in DIablo 4

It's the Diablo 4 beta day! Us, you, and countless others are jumping into yet another horrible adventure in Sanctuary. Fighting demons is fun without modifiers, but if you want to really have a blast, using the best Diablo 4 Rogue beta build will turn your excitement levels up to the max.

The following guide will take you through what skills are best for the Rogue in the beta, as well as where you should invest your skill points. Let's get into it!

Check out the Diablo 4 in-game intro cinematic here!

Diablo 4 | Best Rogue beta build

For this build, we're going for a ranged Rogue with a focus on crit and cold. With good crowd control and some handy escape options, you should have little issues surviving in the Diablo 4 beta.

Diablo 4 | Best Rogue skills

Screenshot of Rogue gameplay from the Rogue Diablo 4 reveal trailer.
When it comes to the Rogue, ranged is best for solo play!

Here are the skills we recommend taking in our Diablo 4 Rogue beta build:

  • Heartseeker
  • Barrage
  • Dash
  • Concealment
  • Cold Imbuement
  • Shadow Clone

Diablo 4 | Rogue skill tree

We recommend taking the following skill upgrades as you fight towards level 25, the max in the beta:

  1. Heartseeker
  2. Enhanced Heartseeker
  3. Fundamental Heartseeker
  4. Barrage
  5. Enhanced Barrage
  6. Improved Barrage
  7. Dash
  8. Enhanced Dash
  9. Disciplined Dash
  10. Weapon Mastery
  11. Weapon Mastery
  12. Concealment
  13. Enhanced Concealment
  14. Subverting Concealment
  15. Exploit
  16. Malice
  17. Cold Imbuement
  18. Enhanced Cold Imbuement
  19. Blended Cold Imbuement
  20. Frigid Finesse
  21. Frigid Finesse
  22. Frigid Finesse
  23. Chilling Weight
  24. Shadow Clone

That concludes our guide on our best Diablo 4 Rogue beta build! For similar guides, check out our other beta builds for the Sorcerer and the Druid.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch