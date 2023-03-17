Best Diablo 4 beta Rogue build for solo players

It's the Diablo 4 beta day! Us, you, and countless others are jumping into yet another horrible adventure in Sanctuary. Fighting demons is fun without modifiers, but if you want to really have a blast, using the best Diablo 4 Rogue beta build will turn your excitement levels up to the max.

The following guide will take you through what skills are best for the Rogue in the beta, as well as where you should invest your skill points. Let's get into it!

Check out the Diablo 4 in-game intro cinematic here!

Diablo 4 | Best Rogue beta build

For this build, we're going for a ranged Rogue with a focus on crit and cold. With good crowd control and some handy escape options, you should have little issues surviving in the Diablo 4 beta.

Diablo 4 | Best Rogue skills

When it comes to the Rogue, ranged is best for solo play!

Here are the skills we recommend taking in our Diablo 4 Rogue beta build:

Heartseeker

Barrage

Dash

Concealment

Cold Imbuement

Shadow Clone

Diablo 4 | Rogue skill tree

We recommend taking the following skill upgrades as you fight towards level 25, the max in the beta:

Heartseeker Enhanced Heartseeker Fundamental Heartseeker Barrage Enhanced Barrage Improved Barrage Dash Enhanced Dash Disciplined Dash Weapon Mastery Weapon Mastery Concealment Enhanced Concealment Subverting Concealment Exploit Malice Cold Imbuement Enhanced Cold Imbuement Blended Cold Imbuement Frigid Finesse Frigid Finesse Frigid Finesse Chilling Weight Shadow Clone

That concludes our guide on our best Diablo 4 Rogue beta build! For similar guides, check out our other beta builds for the Sorcerer and the Druid.