Best Diablo 4 beta Rogue build for solo players
Fancy living life on the sneaky side? Here is our beta build guide for Rogues!
It's the Diablo 4 beta day! Us, you, and countless others are jumping into yet another horrible adventure in Sanctuary. Fighting demons is fun without modifiers, but if you want to really have a blast, using the best Diablo 4 Rogue beta build will turn your excitement levels up to the max.
The following guide will take you through what skills are best for the Rogue in the beta, as well as where you should invest your skill points. Let's get into it!
Diablo 4 | Best Rogue beta build
For this build, we're going for a ranged Rogue with a focus on crit and cold. With good crowd control and some handy escape options, you should have little issues surviving in the Diablo 4 beta.
Diablo 4 | Best Rogue skills
Here are the skills we recommend taking in our Diablo 4 Rogue beta build:
- Heartseeker
- Barrage
- Dash
- Concealment
- Cold Imbuement
- Shadow Clone
Diablo 4 | Rogue skill tree
We recommend taking the following skill upgrades as you fight towards level 25, the max in the beta:
- Heartseeker
- Enhanced Heartseeker
- Fundamental Heartseeker
- Barrage
- Enhanced Barrage
- Improved Barrage
- Dash
- Enhanced Dash
- Disciplined Dash
- Weapon Mastery
- Weapon Mastery
- Concealment
- Enhanced Concealment
- Subverting Concealment
- Exploit
- Malice
- Cold Imbuement
- Enhanced Cold Imbuement
- Blended Cold Imbuement
- Frigid Finesse
- Frigid Finesse
- Frigid Finesse
- Chilling Weight
- Shadow Clone
That concludes our guide on our best Diablo 4 Rogue beta build! For similar guides, check out our other beta builds for the Sorcerer and the Druid.