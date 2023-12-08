It's December, which means it's basically Christmas, which means it's the one month of the year you can watch Christmas movies without it being just a little bit weird. That might leave you wondering, "what options do I have at my fingertips this year?" And to that question, we'll provide you with a few answers, all of which you'll be able to stream on Amazon Prime Video as long as you have an active subscription!

Being an Amazon Prime member is useful over Black Friday as you get access to offers sooner and access to some exclusive prices. To sign up for a free trial, hit one of the links below:

The best Christmas movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video

1. Scrooged

We obviously have to start off strong here, with one of the best adaptations of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol out there, beaten only by The Muppets' Christmas Carol. You've still got the eternally grumpy Ebeneezer-Scrooge-type character in the form of Frank Cross, played by none other than Bill Murray. Scrooged's setting takes place in a TV studio, with Murray's character being a TV executive as opposed to a moneylender, though he still retains that classic greediness. Plus the ghosts of Christmas are particularly fun in this iteration.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

2. It's A Wonderful Life

It wouldn't be Christmas without this classic film, one that's regularly ranked among the best ever made, let alone one of the best Christmas films. Now, admittedly, it starts in a bit of a grim manner, so do keep that in mind before you watch it, with main character George Bailey quite literally stood at the edge of a bridge contemplating suicide. Before he's able to, Clarence Odbody, an angel who wants to earn his wings, is tasked with saving George. Flashbacks ensue, and emotions are felt, this one's for those who need something with a feel good attitude.

3. Merry Little Batman

A new arrival to Amazon Prime Video, Merry Little Batman is a perfect film to pop on for the younger superhero fan amongst the family. This one definitely skews to the younger side, rather than the teenage side, but it's pretty much a classic case of that "fun for the whole family" tagline you see on every kids film. The second most famous Wilson brother Luke Wilson plays billionaire Bruce Wayne this time around, tasked with saving the Justice League just before Christmas. Of course, he gets stuck there, leaving his son Damian to don the Bat-Suit and save Gotham (and Christmas) from The Joker. There's some fun animation, some solid jokes, and should keep your child busy while you get dinner prepped!

4. Christmas with the Kranks

I personally wouldn't have taken Tim Allen to be the kind of guy to do more than one Christmas film where he plays a character that isn't that fussed about the holiday season. But here he is with scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis as the Kranks, a family that decides to skip Christmas and go on a cruise, much to the dismay of most of those around them. Like many 2000s Christmas comedies, there's plenty of goofs and gafs to be found, making it a pretty easy watch for the Holiday season.

5. The Man Who Invented Christmas

With The Man Who Invented Christmas, we've technically got two references to Charles Dickens on this list, though this film is actually about the man himself, as opposed to anything based on his work. It follows Dickens as he works on A Christmas Carol, scrambling to write something that he could pay to publish himself following the commercial failure of his previous books. The title comes from the fact that A Christmas Carol played a big part in revitalising interest in Christmas, somewhat making it the holiday it is today. There's only so biographically accurate a film like this could be, but it's a good way to learn more about the modern history of Christmas at the very least.

6. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Another classic for the list, Miracle on 34th Street is a bit of a funny one, given that it follows an older man trying to prove by law that he is in fact Santa Clause. What starts off with a man that calls himself Kris Kringle replacing a drunken Santa at a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade follows a slightly quirky journey where you end up being a bit unsure what the truth is. Whether he's real or not, the original black and white film wants you to believe in a bit of Christmas magic any which way.