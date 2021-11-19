If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Black Friday 2021 Green Man Gaming deals

Grab a bargain in GMG’s PC game sale including Back 4 Blood for £30.79 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for £24.75.
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

PC gamers always benefit from some of the best prices available for game downloads, and this Black Friday season is proving no exception. The wonderful folks at Green Man Gaming have an excellent sale going, with huge reductions in some of the best games of recent months.

Relatively new releases have hefty discounts, such as the brilliant Ascent, down to just £13.87 on Steam. The frantic multiplayer shooter Back 4 Blood is also available for £30.79.

Titles from the past year or two see significant drops. The standard edition of Watch Dogs: Legion is down to just £13.86. And Red Dead Redemption 2, with its huge storyline and epic online mode is just £24.75, with the ultimate edition a little higher at £28.80.

Here’s a list of the best games and discounts available at GMG this Black Friday sale.

