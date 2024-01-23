Barbie to battle Oppenheimer at Oscars, but Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie snubbed

The nominations for this year's Oscars are here, with Oppenheimer raking in 13 nominations, and some surprising snubs for Barbie.

It's finally here, the full list of nominees for the Oscars has been released, and while there are plenty of nominations that were to be expected, there were still some surprises. On the unsurprising end, both Barbie and Oppenheimer have been nominated for best picture, as well as Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things. Cillian Murphy also nabbed himself a best actor nom for Oppenheimer, and Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon. But what is a bit surprising is that despite a best picture nom, Barbie isn't up for best director, and Margot Robbie isn't in the running for best actress as the titular doll.

Robbie is technically nominated for something, as she served as a producer on Barbie, meaning she could grab best picture. Yet Barbie has received some acting nominations, with Ryan Gosling as Ken for best actor in a supporting role, and America Ferrera as Gloria for best actress in a supporting role. The Sag Awards, which are airing next month, typically have a lot of crossover with nominations, and award winners too, where Robbie was nominated for best actress, making the snub even stranger. Alongside her, Leonardo DiCaprio also missed out on best actor for Killers of the Flower Moon, and it's slightly odd that Past Lives' Greta Lee missed out on best actress too.

Outside of that, it does look like it'll be quite a tough year - Nolan could easily take home best director, given that he hasn't actually won an Oscar yet, so there's a chance it'll be a "it's his time" kind of situation. Best animated feature is possibly going to be tricky to predict, with films like Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and The Heron going up against Nimona and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, all three being films that really pushed the medium of animation.

You can check out the full list of nominations here, but if you want to place your bets, do that somewhere else, this isn't a betting office.