Who cares about Oscar snubs, the Barbie movie is getting a screening with a live orchestra this summer - but it's not around for very long

If just seeing Barbie in the cinema wasn't enough for you, now you'll be able to see it live in concert, complete with an orchestra - so who cares about supposed Oscar snubs?

Last week, the California-based Hollywood Bowl announced that it would be hosting a screening of last year's Barbie movie, which will be joined by a live orchestra to play alongside the film. "Dance the night away with the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as Barbie The Movie: In Concert comes to the Hollywood Bowl," reads a description on the Hollywood Bowl's website. "The record-shattering, full-length feature film will be accompanied live by an all-women, majority women-of-colour orchestra renowned for their musical skill and style. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award-winner Macy Schmidt. Barbie fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the music of the film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience!"

Just Announced: Dance the night away with the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as Barbie The Movie In Concert comes to the Hollywood Bowl on July 27! The record-shattering, full-length feature film will be accompanied live by an all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra. More info… pic.twitter.com/hqIT01DfZT — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) February 8, 2024

The concert is taking place this summer, July 27, though the remaining tickets that are available are over $400, so good luck getting any. Plus, unfortunately for the rest of the US, and the rest of the world for that matter, this appears to be the only showing of the Barbie movie in concert, so unfortunately that's tough luck for anyone that's a fan of the film that can't make it.

Last month, the Oscar nominations for 2023 were finally released, and Barbie did net a few nominations itself, including best adapted screenplay, costume design, production design, and best picture. Ken, I mean, Ryan Gosling, also received a best supporting actor nomination, alongside America Ferrera for best supporting actress, though to the surprise of some, Barbie herself Margot Robbie wasn't nominated for best actress, nor was Greta Gerwig for best director. Robbie later made comments which seemed to suggest she wasn't all that fussed, which is the correct attitude to take over an awards show that isn't really all that serious anyway.