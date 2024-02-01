Barbie star Margot Robbie ain't mad about the Oscar snub the Internet won't shut up about, and would rather defend director Greta Gerwig and everything she's achieved.

During the SAG-AFTRA discussion with her co-stars (via Variety), the actress was obviously asked about Barbie's eight Oscar nominations and what many people believe is one of this edition's biggest snubs - Robbie missing out on Best Actress. Since she was also a producer on the project, it seems she wasn't too bothered by it, having said: "There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

She admitted, however, that she was kinda upset about writer-director Greta Gerwig being left out (again) of the Best Director category, in spite of her movie impressively outperforming across several groups and even landing a Best Picture nom. "Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director," Robbie said, "What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films."

We've got to agree with the actress here. It simple feels iffy to see Barbie garnering such a stunning amount of success everywhere and at the Academy Awards only to have its captain left out of the Best Director category again (the Little Women situation a few years ago was also weird). Chances of actually taking the award home aside, it's an odd configuration of nominations for the Warner Bros. and Mattel-backed adaptation.

Robbie's co-star Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, has landed two Oscar noms for the original song 'I'm Just Ken' as well as his striking performance as Barbie's male counterpart (something the movie deconstructs to great success). It's a bit ironic that the movie's leading man (nominated as Supporting Actor, however) might end up 'stealing' most of the attention come March 10. We personally aren't forgetting about America Ferrera (nominated for Best Supporting Actress).