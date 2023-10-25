If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
DINOS & DANGER AWAIT

Ark Survival: Ascended now available in Early Access on Steam, check out the first gameplay trailer

Tame dinosaurs and survive the wild.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Studio Wildcard showed the first gameplay trailer of Ark: Survival Ascended today and announced the game has been released through Steam Early Access.

It will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November.

Form a tribe, tame & breed hundreds of unique dinosaurs and primeval creatures.

Announced in April 2023, Ascended is a next-generation remaster of Survival Evolved developed using Unreal Engine 5 and includes access to all of Ark's worlds, including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part 1, and Genesis Part 2.

It features advanced physics systems such as dynamic water, fully interactive physical foliage, redesigned User Interfaces, dynamic navigation for pathfinding, Photo Mode, new Camera systems, new Map system, Tracking System, new Structures and Items, new Creatures, and more.

It will feature cross-platform modding, online multiplayer for up to 70 players, private-session multiplayer for up to 8 players, and local split-screen for 2-4 players. It also supports cross-platform multiplayer.

You can form online tribes across different gaming platforms and work together. Console and PC players will have this capability at launch, with Steam PC players joining cross-platform in December 2023.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments