ARK Survival Ascended console commands: Full cheats list

One of the best things about the ARK: Survival series is the flexibility of the games; input a few console commands and you'll be able to do just about anything you want. Having spent years tweaking ARK to best suit your needs, you'll no doubt be delighted to learn that its remake ARK: Survival Ascended is similarly furnished with a suite of game-changing console commands and cheat codes.

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to use cheats in Ascended, and while I'm not here to judge, I will just mention that they can be extremely useful for experienced players who wish to dive right in and replicate their ARK: Survival Evolved progress in the remake. Whatever you need, our ARK: Survival Ascended console commands and cheat codes list is here to help.

How to use console commands in ARK: Survival Ascended

Before you can use any console commands or cheats in ARK: Survival Ascended, you must ensure that you have toggled Console Access to 'ON' in the game's Advanced Settings menu.

You can use console commands in ARK: Survival Ascended no matter what platform you're playing on, although of course you need to follow different steps to open the console:

PC: Press the '~' key. Press it again to fullscreen the console. You can also press 'Tab' to review the last command you typed.

Press the '~' key. Press it again to fullscreen the console. You can also press 'Tab' to review the last command you typed. PlayStation: Press L1 + R1 + 'Triangle' + 'Square'.

Press L1 + R1 + 'Triangle' + 'Square'. Xbox: Press LB + RB + 'Y' + 'X'.

List of ARK: Survival Ascended console commands

Command Effect addexperience [#] You gain the stated value in XP changesize [#] Change your character's size (default value is 1) dotame Tame a targeted dinosaur enemyinvisible You become invisible to enemies, even while attacking them fly Allows your character to fly above the map (see also: ghost, walk) forcetame Tame a targeted dinosaur and ride it without a saddle forcetameaoe [radius] Tame all dinosaurs within the stated radius (default value is 2000) ghost Allows your character to float through solid objects (see also: fly, walk) giveallmeat Gives you every type of meat givearmorset [tier] [quality] Gives you the specified armour set* givecolors Gives you each type of dye givecreativemode Activates creative mode, with everything unlocked givecreativemodetoplayer [playerID#] Activates creative mode for the player of your choosing givedinoset [tier] [quantity] Spawns and saddles a dinosaur* giveengrams Unlocks every crafting recipe giveengramstekonly Unlocks every Tek crafting recipe giveitem / giveitemnum [item#/blueprintpath] [quantity] [quality] [forceblueprint] Gives you the specified item giveitemset [tier] Gives you items of the specified tier* giveitemtoplayer / giveitemnumtoplayer [playerID#] [item#/blueprintpath] [quantity] [quality] [forceblueprint] Gives the specified item to the player of your choosing giveresources Gives you 50 of each type of material giveweaponset [tier] [quality] Gives you every weapon from the specified set* gmbuff Activates God Mode; also grants additional XP and engram points (see also: leavemealone) givebossitems Gives you a boss reward gmsummon [type] [level] Summons a tamed creature of a specific level; see also summon, summontamed infinitestats Freezes your food, water, oxygen, and energy needs at maximum leavemealone Activates God Mode (see also: gmbuff) setcheatplayer [true/false] Toggles onscreen stats settimeofday [##:##] Sets the current map time summon [type] Summons a creature; see also summontamed, gmsummon summontamed [type] Summons a tamed creature; see also summon, gmsummon teleport Moves you forward until you hit a wall teleportplayeridtome [playerID#] Teleports you near to the specified player; see also teleportplayernametome teleportplayernametome [playername] Teleports the specified player to your location; see also teleportplayeridtome toggleinfiniteammo Toggles unlimited ammo tpcoords [latitude] [longitude] [altitude] Teleport to the specified part of the map walk Disables the ability to fly or float (see also: fly, ghost)

*The following variables are valid when selecting from armor, dino, item, or weapon sets: