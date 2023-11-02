If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ARK Survival Ascended console commands: Full cheats list

Take control of the world and customise your ARK: Survival Ascended experience with these console commands and cheat codes.

One of the best things about the ARK: Survival series is the flexibility of the games; input a few console commands and you'll be able to do just about anything you want. Having spent years tweaking ARK to best suit your needs, you'll no doubt be delighted to learn that its remake ARK: Survival Ascended is similarly furnished with a suite of game-changing console commands and cheat codes.

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to use cheats in Ascended, and while I'm not here to judge, I will just mention that they can be extremely useful for experienced players who wish to dive right in and replicate their ARK: Survival Evolved progress in the remake. Whatever you need, our ARK: Survival Ascended console commands and cheat codes list is here to help.

How to use console commands in ARK: Survival Ascended

Before you can use any console commands or cheats in ARK: Survival Ascended, you must ensure that you have toggled Console Access to 'ON' in the game's Advanced Settings menu.

You can use console commands in ARK: Survival Ascended no matter what platform you're playing on, although of course you need to follow different steps to open the console:

  • PC: Press the '~' key. Press it again to fullscreen the console. You can also press 'Tab' to review the last command you typed.
  • PlayStation: Press L1 + R1 + 'Triangle' + 'Square'.
  • Xbox: Press LB + RB + 'Y' + 'X'.

List of ARK: Survival Ascended console commands

Command Effect
addexperience [#] You gain the stated value in XP
changesize [#] Change your character's size (default value is 1)
dotame Tame a targeted dinosaur
enemyinvisible You become invisible to enemies, even while attacking them
fly Allows your character to fly above the map (see also: ghost, walk)
forcetame Tame a targeted dinosaur and ride it without a saddle
forcetameaoe [radius] Tame all dinosaurs within the stated radius (default value is 2000)
ghost Allows your character to float through solid objects (see also: fly, walk)
giveallmeat Gives you every type of meat
givearmorset [tier] [quality] Gives you the specified armour set*
givecolors Gives you each type of dye
givecreativemode Activates creative mode, with everything unlocked
givecreativemodetoplayer [playerID#] Activates creative mode for the player of your choosing
givedinoset [tier] [quantity] Spawns and saddles a dinosaur*
giveengrams Unlocks every crafting recipe
giveengramstekonly Unlocks every Tek crafting recipe
giveitem / giveitemnum [item#/blueprintpath] [quantity] [quality] [forceblueprint] Gives you the specified item
giveitemset [tier] Gives you items of the specified tier*
giveitemtoplayer / giveitemnumtoplayer [playerID#] [item#/blueprintpath] [quantity] [quality] [forceblueprint] Gives the specified item to the player of your choosing
giveresources Gives you 50 of each type of material
giveweaponset [tier] [quality] Gives you every weapon from the specified set*
gmbuff Activates God Mode; also grants additional XP and engram points (see also: leavemealone)
givebossitems Gives you a boss reward
gmsummon [type] [level] Summons a tamed creature of a specific level; see also summon, summontamed
infinitestats Freezes your food, water, oxygen, and energy needs at maximum
leavemealone Activates God Mode (see also: gmbuff)
setcheatplayer [true/false] Toggles onscreen stats
settimeofday [##:##] Sets the current map time
summon [type] Summons a creature; see also summontamed, gmsummon
summontamed [type] Summons a tamed creature; see also summon, gmsummon
teleport Moves you forward until you hit a wall
teleportplayeridtome [playerID#] Teleports you near to the specified player; see also teleportplayernametome
teleportplayernametome [playername] Teleports the specified player to your location; see also teleportplayeridtome
toggleinfiniteammo Toggles unlimited ammo
tpcoords [latitude] [longitude] [altitude] Teleport to the specified part of the map
walk Disables the ability to fly or float (see also: fly, ghost)

*The following variables are valid when selecting from armor, dino, item, or weapon sets:

  • Quality (armor and weapon): primitive, alpha, ramshackle, apprentice, ascendant, journeyman, mastercraft
  • Quality (dino and item): 0, 1, 2, 3
  • Tier (armor): desert, ghillie, riot, scuba, cloth, chitin, metal, flak, tek, hide, hazard, fur
  • Tier (dino): argent, extinction, flyers, me, misslemek, siegemek, shieldmek
  • Tier (item): brews, food, water
  • Tier (weapon): primitive, basic, advanced, tek

