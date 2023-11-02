ARK Survival Ascended console commands: Full cheats list
Take control of the world and customise your ARK: Survival Ascended experience with these console commands and cheat codes.
One of the best things about the ARK: Survival series is the flexibility of the games; input a few console commands and you'll be able to do just about anything you want. Having spent years tweaking ARK to best suit your needs, you'll no doubt be delighted to learn that its remake ARK: Survival Ascended is similarly furnished with a suite of game-changing console commands and cheat codes.
There are plenty of reasons why you might want to use cheats in Ascended, and while I'm not here to judge, I will just mention that they can be extremely useful for experienced players who wish to dive right in and replicate their ARK: Survival Evolved progress in the remake. Whatever you need, our ARK: Survival Ascended console commands and cheat codes list is here to help.
How to use console commands in ARK: Survival Ascended
Before you can use any console commands or cheats in ARK: Survival Ascended, you must ensure that you have toggled Console Access to 'ON' in the game's Advanced Settings menu.
You can use console commands in ARK: Survival Ascended no matter what platform you're playing on, although of course you need to follow different steps to open the console:
- PC: Press the '~' key. Press it again to fullscreen the console. You can also press 'Tab' to review the last command you typed.
- PlayStation: Press L1 + R1 + 'Triangle' + 'Square'.
- Xbox: Press LB + RB + 'Y' + 'X'.
List of ARK: Survival Ascended console commands
|Command
|Effect
|addexperience [#]
|You gain the stated value in XP
|changesize [#]
|Change your character's size (default value is 1)
|dotame
|Tame a targeted dinosaur
|enemyinvisible
|You become invisible to enemies, even while attacking them
|fly
|Allows your character to fly above the map (see also: ghost, walk)
|forcetame
|Tame a targeted dinosaur and ride it without a saddle
|forcetameaoe [radius]
|Tame all dinosaurs within the stated radius (default value is 2000)
|ghost
|Allows your character to float through solid objects (see also: fly, walk)
|giveallmeat
|Gives you every type of meat
|givearmorset [tier] [quality]
|Gives you the specified armour set*
|givecolors
|Gives you each type of dye
|givecreativemode
|Activates creative mode, with everything unlocked
|givecreativemodetoplayer [playerID#]
|Activates creative mode for the player of your choosing
|givedinoset [tier] [quantity]
|Spawns and saddles a dinosaur*
|giveengrams
|Unlocks every crafting recipe
|giveengramstekonly
|Unlocks every Tek crafting recipe
|giveitem / giveitemnum [item#/blueprintpath] [quantity] [quality] [forceblueprint]
|Gives you the specified item
|giveitemset [tier]
|Gives you items of the specified tier*
|giveitemtoplayer / giveitemnumtoplayer [playerID#] [item#/blueprintpath] [quantity] [quality] [forceblueprint]
|Gives the specified item to the player of your choosing
|giveresources
|Gives you 50 of each type of material
|giveweaponset [tier] [quality]
|Gives you every weapon from the specified set*
|gmbuff
|Activates God Mode; also grants additional XP and engram points (see also: leavemealone)
|givebossitems
|Gives you a boss reward
|gmsummon [type] [level]
|Summons a tamed creature of a specific level; see also summon, summontamed
|infinitestats
|Freezes your food, water, oxygen, and energy needs at maximum
|leavemealone
|Activates God Mode (see also: gmbuff)
|setcheatplayer [true/false]
|Toggles onscreen stats
|settimeofday [##:##]
|Sets the current map time
|summon [type]
|Summons a creature; see also summontamed, gmsummon
|summontamed [type]
|Summons a tamed creature; see also summon, gmsummon
|teleport
|Moves you forward until you hit a wall
|teleportplayeridtome [playerID#]
|Teleports you near to the specified player; see also teleportplayernametome
|teleportplayernametome [playername]
|Teleports the specified player to your location; see also teleportplayeridtome
|toggleinfiniteammo
|Toggles unlimited ammo
|tpcoords [latitude] [longitude] [altitude]
|Teleport to the specified part of the map
|walk
|Disables the ability to fly or float (see also: fly, ghost)
*The following variables are valid when selecting from armor, dino, item, or weapon sets:
- Quality (armor and weapon): primitive, alpha, ramshackle, apprentice, ascendant, journeyman, mastercraft
- Quality (dino and item): 0, 1, 2, 3
- Tier (armor): desert, ghillie, riot, scuba, cloth, chitin, metal, flak, tek, hide, hazard, fur
- Tier (dino): argent, extinction, flyers, me, misslemek, siegemek, shieldmek
- Tier (item): brews, food, water
- Tier (weapon): primitive, basic, advanced, tek