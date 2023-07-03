Ark: Survival Ascended has its price changed once again, as it gets delayed to October

Ark: Survival Ascended, the upcoming replacement/ remaster of Survival Evolved, has been delayed to October.

As announced in a community blog post, the remaster of the online survival game will release some time in October, though no specific date has been set yet. Notably, the release will now be an early access one, and it even has another, another price point: $45, though a launch-discount will temporarily place it at $40. Just to keep you up to date, the state of things are: developer Studio Wildcard announced it was shutting down Survival Evolved to make way for Survival Ascended, making you pay $49.99 for a game you technically already owned, then it was made more expensive after backlash, and now it's cheaper again. Just video game things.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

According to the blog post, Studio Wildcard has "found it challenging working with Unreal Engine 5.2, but at the same time, it is incredibly exciting. We’re discovering new ways each day to push the technology to the next level; combined with the work needed to support a fully cross-platform-moddable game ecosystem on consoles and PC, it’s clear that we’ll need a bit more time."

It's also noted in the post that the reason behind the game now costing less is that it won't be able to deliver as much content as it had planned for the release of the game. Early access launches are typically cheaper than the full release, so don't expect it to stay at $45 forever. On top of the rest of the delays, the Scorched Earth expansion will now be arriving in December, and Ragnarok and Aberration will be out in 2024.

For those still playing Ark: Survival Evolved, servers are now going offline September 30, so you have about an extra month of play time.

Whether Ark: Survival Ascended makes its October release window or not, you'll be able to play it on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC when it does launch.