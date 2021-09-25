League of Legends series Arcane debuts on Netflix November 6

Netflix has announced the League of Legends animated series, Arcane, will debut on November 6.

News of the air date was revealed today during the streaming service’s Tudum event alongside a new trailer.

The show is set in Runeterra where the rather prosperous city of Piltover exists beside the more impoverished underground city of Zaun. The story follows the origins of two League champions, Jinx and Vi, and "the power that will tear them apart." It will also focus on the aforementioned cities, and how the balance of power seems to be shifting to the city of Zaun’s favor thanks to Hextech technology.

You will notice there are other familiar faces in the trailer. These characters include Caitlyn (Katie Leung), Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), and Viktor (Harry Lloyd).

Vi will be voiced by Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit) and Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead, Star Trek: Prodigy) voices Jinx.

The show will be aired in three acts, and each will feature three episodes. The second act will air on November 13, and the third act will follow on November 20.

Arcane is developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.