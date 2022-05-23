Amazon Prime Day 2022 Xbox deals: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day is happening very soon so it's time to get ready with what we can expect to be on sale during this year's event. This will mean reductions on many games and accessories, and a potential deal or two on consoles.

Prime Day Xbox Series X and S stock

Unlike the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X has slowly been recovering in terms of stock availability. In the UK, Microsoft's flagship console has remained in stock at Amazon for the last few weeks now. With stock being available during last year's Prime Day and other events like Black Friday, we can expect it to be a little easier to buy from this online behemoth.

As for the US, the Xbox Series X restocks have still been sparse. We hope the console makes an appearance this Prime Day but we don't expect to see any discounts. In the meantime, you can check for the latest Xbox stock updates over at our Xbox stock checker page at Eurogamer.

The Xbox Series S has been widely available from most retailers since launch, so should you opt for an all-digital gaming future, you'll be well-served come Prime Day.

Given both consoles are still quite early in their lives, we don't expect Amazon (or any retailer) to offer a discount unless an official one arrives from Microsoft. However, Amazon have sweetened Series X bundles before, combining it with a game like Far Cry 6 for a price under the total RRP.

Prime Day Xbox game deals 2022

There were some pretty good deals on Xbox games last year, including popular titles like FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs Legion.

We can expect some decent reductions on popular and smaller titles again this year. Some of this year's biggest titles so far, such as Elden Ring and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are still relatively new, so it'll be interesting if these are also discounted like titles released during 2021's holiday season.

US

UK deals:

Prime Day Xbox controller deals

During special holidays and major sales events, the Xbox official wireless controller is often reduced by by multiple retailers, including Amazon. The company has also had the Elite controller on offer too, so it'll be unsurprising if Microsoft and third-party controllers are reduced again, making it an ideal time to pick up a second controller.

US deals:

UK deals:

Prime Day Xbox headset deals

There were many headsets reduced during Prime Day last year. Amazon is quite good with offering discounts on gaming headsets at different times of the year, but Prime Day is when we can expect deeper discounts across wider product lines, so this is the perfect time to upgrade your headset and not have to use those cheap wired earbuds.

US deals:

UK deals:

We'll be updating this page throughout the Prime Day event for any discounts we find for Xbox gamers so bookmark this page and check back when Prime Day 2022 starts. In the meantime, why not check out our best Xbox deals guide and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for the latest gaming deals, sales and offers.