Amazon Prime Day 2022 Nintendo Switch deals: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is getting closer and closer, and there's no better time to find a deal on that new Nintendo Switch console you've been eyeing up. Before that day arrives, you can look back on the best deals for the Switch during Prime Day 2021, and take a look at our predictions about what we might see on sale again. Last year, there were some great Nintendo Switch Bundles that included games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Pokémon Snap that ended up being cheaper than the console itself at its regular price. There was also speculation of a new Switch Pro being released around that time, and now that the Switch OLED has been out for over half a year hopefully there will be some discounts and bundles for that too. Below we'll have more highlights of Switch deals from Prime Day 2021, as well as links to consoles, games and accessories that we think could have offers on them this year. Also, following the Jelly Deals Twitter account is a great way to stay up-to-date on Nintendo Switch and Prime Day news so you never miss a deal. Once you've dropped a follow, let's get into the Switch Prime Day 2022 breakdown.

So much to get excited for when Prime Day 2022 arrives if you're a Switch user or soon-to-be Switch user! We'll update this page as we get more information, in the meantime remember to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account so you don't miss out on deals for Switch consoles, games, accessories and more before and after Prime Day.