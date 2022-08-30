'All-new Mafia project' confirmed to be in development

At long last, it has finally been confirmed that an "all-new" Mafia game is in development. In celebration of the series' 20th anniversary, an in-house interview with Hangar 13 was shared.

As of this month, it's been twenty years since the Mafia series made its debut with Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven, and it's certainly come a long way since. In commemoration, general manager Roman Hladík and head of production/media director Tomáš Hřebíček - who have worked on every game in the series - sat down, looked back on Mafia, and shared some dazzling new information with fans. They were also joined by another Hangar 13 game director, Alex Cox, who has been with them since the Mafia 2.

Towards the conclusion of the interview, the team were asked what's next for the Mafia franchise, to which Roman Hladík responded, "I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories."

The interview, on the whole, shares a generous amount of insight into how the three came to work on Mafia, their proudest achievements, favourite game, thoughts on the score, and so much more. However, the highlight of the entire 20th anniversary has to be the news of a brand-new game in the Mafia series.

There's no word as to what the game will entail, nor if it'll be titled Mafia 4 or otherwise. As Hladík said, it appears we've a few more years of waiting and announcements before we've a much more concrete idea on what to expect. Regardless, it's great news that fans of the series will be back to more mob ruling sooner or later.

For those not in the know, the Mafia series is a set of action-adventure games that whisk players away into mob life during the 1930s through to the 1960s. In the open-world environment, you get to explore fictional cities that are modelled after America's own Chicago, New York, and New Orleans as mobs run amok. Overall, the series has been praised widely for both its narratives and realism, although, Mafia 3 left a little more to be desired for many. Here's to hoping Mafia 4, or whatever this next instalment in the series ends up being called, is a little more like Mafia.

