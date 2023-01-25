Age of Empires 2, Inkulinati, Darkest Dungeon, more coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next batch of games coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass, and the latest from Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush, kicks things off today.

Later this week, as previously reported, GoldenEye 007 arrives for cloud and console.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Console Launch Trailer

On January 30, the game preview title Roboquest will arrive for Xbox. Already available with PC Game Pass, in it, you blast your way through hordes of evil bots in procedurally generated environments. Playable in solo or two-player co-op, you can upgrade your build as you progress to defeat powerful bosses.

The rather awesome Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition comes to cloud and Xbox on January 31. This is indeed the definitive edition of the game, and it includes optimizations specifically for console so you can play it with a controller. It also features new tutorials.

Another gameplay preview title, Inkulinati, hits the service on January 31 for cloud, console, and PC. This ink-based strategy game takes its cue from medieval manuscripts, with a bit of humor tossed in for good measure. The game features duels filled with tactical depth that you will engage in while on your journey. You will also need to build a bestiary, defeat medieval superstars, and collect perks to unleash special powers.

January 31 will also see the release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R for cloud, console, and PC, and come February 2, Darkest Dungeon arrives for the same platforms alongside EA Play title Grid Legends. February 7 will see the release of Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition for cloud, console, and PC.

With the new games, we will see four others leave the service on January 31. The games are Donut Country, Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, Telling Lies, and Worms WMD. Download them while you can.