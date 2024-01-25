Activision Blizzard cancels survival game as Mike Ybarra and Allen Adham leave the company

Activision Blizzard has reportedly cancelled its in-development survival game, as well as waving goodbye to both president Mike Ybarra and chief design officer Allen Adham.

This comes as Microsoft - the tech giant that now owns Activision Blizzard as of the October 2023 acquisition - announced that 1,900 staff within its gaming division will be laid off. The cancellation of Blizzard's in-development survivial game (first reported by The Verge), adds insult to injury.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Mike Ybarra has confirmed his departure on Twitter, alongside a message to the staff affected by the layoffs. He wrote: "I want to thank everyone who is impacted today for their meaningful contributions to their teams, to Blizzard, and to players’ lives. It’s an incredibly hard day and my energy and support will be focused on all those amazing individuals impacted – this is in no way a reflection on your amazing work. If there’s anything I can help with, connections, recommendations, etc., DM me.

"To the Blizzard community: I also want to let you all know today is my last day at Blizzard. Leading Blizzard through an incredible time and being part of the team, shaping it for the future ahead, was an absolute honor. Having already spent 20+ years at Microsoft and with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard behind us, it’s time for me to (once again) become Blizzard’s biggest fan from the outside.

"To the incredible teams at Blizzard - thank you. Words can’t express how I feel about all of you. You are amazing. Continue to do incredible things and always keep Blizzard blue and the player at the forefront of every decision.

"To all of those impacted today - I am always available to you and understand how challenging today’s news is. My heart is with each one of you."

The survival game suddenly being canned is especially strange. It had been in active development for years, and according to Windows Central's Jez Corden was close to completion as of last year. This cancellation, alongside the huge wave of layoffs, is a massive blow to a company that was seemingly on the up-and-up again following a lengthy period of controversy.