Ace Attorney Investigations Collection announced at Nintendo Direct, arrives in September

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection has been announced at June 2024's Nintendo Direct, and it's set to bring a a couple of Ace Attorney spin-off titles, including one that's never previously been released outside of Japan, to Switch on September 6.

In case you're wondering, the two games are Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. While the gameplay looks like it'll be the usual AA kind of thing - investigating crimes, interviewing witnesses, using you big law brain, the collection will offer a bit of a visual twist, via the ability to switch between new hand-drawn HD character art from the original series' character designer and the classic pixel art the games orginally used to render their sprites.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Yup, a high-quality art Miles Edgeworth, or weird polygon Miles Edgeworth, the choice is yours. You'll also have the chance to collect some artwork from the games and music to flick through via the menu, giving you a chance to see appreciate how these games came together. Or maybe you're just really into orchestral tunes. We're not judging.

Hopefully this time the fact that this is being billed as a collection will mean that there's less of a weird feeling that Capcom's creating kinda unnatural links between titles that don't have a shared, continuous narrative, as sort of happened with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - which you should read our review of - in the minds of some fans.

But anyway, it's more Ace Attourney, let us know below if you'll be grabbing it, or if you've got some objection to doing so.