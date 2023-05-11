Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Best Horses and Stable locations guide

Hyrule is a huge place in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and getting around on the back of a galloping horse is much faster than your own two feet. But not all horses are the same, with each one having underlying stats determining its resilience, speed and ability to tow a carriage.

All of your equestrian needs are catered for at the stables dotted around Hyrule, but they can be difficult to find without the full map filled in.

Here’s everything you need to know about taming horses and boarding them at stables, including the location of every stable in Tears of the Kingdom and where to find some of the best horses.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still has weapon durability, but you won't care.

How to find and tame a horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Tears of the Kingdom, regular horses can be found all over Hyrule, usually in wide open plains and in the vicinity of stables.

Horses tend to roam in herds of three or four, and to tame wild horses you need to sneak up on them and mount them before they run away.

I find the easiest way to tame a horse in Tears of the Kingdom is to approach from the air and glide down on top of it, since gliding is relatively silent.

Make sure you’re on a horse’s blind side, glide down from a high place and aim for the horse’s back. Once you’ve made it on, they will try to buck you off like a bronco.

Mash “L” to soothe the horse before your stamina is drained. Stronger horses will require more stamina, but if you stick to early areas you should be fine.

Once you’ve successfully soothed your new horse, ride them to the nearest stable and speak to the stable master while riding them by holding “ZL” to target them and press “A”.

For a small fee they can then be added permanently to your stable!

Once registered, you can retrieve them from the stable any time. When you do, you will be given the option to equip them with the Towing Harness to pull carts once it’s unlocked.

How to ride a horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To ride a horse in Tears of the Kingdom, choose a direction with the left stick and press “A” to make the horse go forward. Repeatedly pressing “A” will make them go faster, eventually into a gallop.

At max speed, pressing “A” to make the horse gallop will drain their stamina, which is represented by the stars at the bottom of the screen. Pressing too many times will upset your horse and make them throw you off their back.

Carefully manage your horse’s stamina to travel efficiently.

To slow down, pull back on the left stick (even though the prompt makes it look like you’re supposed to press it in).

To hop off your horse press “B”. And to talk to people, hold “ZL” to target them, then “A” as normal.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Stable locations

Many of the Stables in Tears of the Kingdom are found in the same locations as they were in the previous game, Breath of the Wild, but with some key differences.

There are 15 stables in total, including:

Snowfield Stable: Tabantha Tundra, Hebra, northwest of the map

Tabantha Tundra, Hebra, northwest of the map New Serenne Stable: North Hyrule Plain between Lookout Landing and Hebra

North Hyrule Plain between Lookout Landing and Hebra Tabantha Bridge Stable: Next to Tabantha Great Bridge between Hyrule Ridge and Tabantha Frontier in the west of the map

Next to Tabantha Great Bridge between Hyrule Ridge and Tabantha Frontier in the west of the map Woodland Stable: Northeast of Lookout Landing on border with Eldin

Northeast of Lookout Landing on border with Eldin Wetland Stable: East of Lookout Landing on border with Lanayru

East of Lookout Landing on border with Lanayru Riverside Stable: South of Lookout Landing on border with Necluda

South of Lookout Landing on border with Necluda Outskirt Stable: Southwest of Looking Landing near the Coliseum Ruins

Southwest of Looking Landing near the Coliseum Ruins Mini-Stable: Southwest of Outskirt Stable, replaces Gerudo Canyon stable until Side Adventure there completed

Southwest of Outskirt Stable, replaces Gerudo Canyon stable until Side Adventure there completed Gerudo Canyon Stable: At entrance to Gerudo Desert, complete Side Adventure in Well to unlock

At entrance to Gerudo Desert, complete Side Adventure in Well to unlock Duelling Peaks Stable: On eastern side of Duelling Peaks in West Necluda

On eastern side of Duelling Peaks in West Necluda Foothill Stable: East of Woodland Stable, at foot of Maw of Death Mountain

East of Woodland Stable, at foot of Maw of Death Mountain South Akkala Stable: Northeast of Foothill Stable, next to Akkala Citadel Ruins

Northeast of Foothill Stable, next to Akkala Citadel Ruins East Akkala Stable: Northeast of South Akkala Stable, south of Horse God

Northeast of South Akkala Stable, south of Horse God Highland Stable: South of Lake Hylia in the Faron Grasslands on the south coast

South of Lake Hylia in the Faron Grasslands on the south coast Lakeside Stable: East of the Highland Stable, deep in the jungle on the south coast

Consult the stable map image below if you’re struggling to track any down:

All 15 stables in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are marked on this map!

Where to find the Horse God

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the powerful Horse God lets you revive horses and upgrade the stats of ones already in your stable.

To find the Horse God, travel to the East Akkala Stable in the top right hand corner of the map. From there, head north to Bloodleaf Lake and go to the northernmost bank.

Because they’re a horse after all, here you can awaken the Horse God in exchange for an Endura Carrot.

But from there the Horse God hungers for more complex meals. To access their services you will need to cook their desired meal, but the upgrades are worth the effort!

Doing so will allow you to add stars onto the strength, speed, stamina and pull ratings of your horses, turning them from sickly mares into thoroughbred beasts.

Where to find the Golden Horse

For a guaranteed great and beautiful horse, make your way to the Snowfield Stable in Hebra and complete the Side Adventure there, Zelda’s Golden Horse.

It’s found in the North Tabantha Snowfield, and don’t worry, you can just sneak past the giant flying monster.

Tame the Golden Horse as you would any other, then ride it back to Snowfield Stable. There you will be able to register it as your own.

It’s an exceptional early-game horse with good stats for making traversal around the continent easier.

Where to find the Giant White Stallion

If you have a taste for unique methods of travel, then the Giant White Stallion is the best horse in Tears of the Kingdom for you. While he’s not the quickest due to his humongous bulk, crucially for covering the large continent of Hyrule, he never runs out of stamina.

This massive steed can be found near the Lake of the Horse God to the southeast of the Highland Stable in the Faron Grasslands.

Go to the lake and cross the Horse God Bridge. Follow the road to the trough end of the valley and you will find the Giant White Stallion. He’s tamed just like any other horse, but takes a hefty couple of wheels of stamina, so only seek him out if you have invested in some upgrades.

It’s worth riding the Giant White Stallion around just for the reactions of regular people, because seriously, oh lawd he comin’.

Where to get Epona in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link’s legendary horse, Epona, is also available to ride in Tears of the Kingdom, but for a price.

To add her to your stable, you need to scan the Super Smash Bros Link or Twilight Princess Link Amiibo in-game and she will appear. You can then take her to any stable and register her like any other horse. There is a chance to get different items from either Amiibo, but when I’ve tested them, Epona appears a lot. Remember you can re-use them once each day for another chance if you’re unlucky.

Epona is a brilliant horse with fantastic stats across the board. However, her iconic appearance cannot be altered, meaning she can’t be equipped with a towing bar like most other horses.

"If you don’t have the Smash Bros Link Amiibo, then eBay is probably your best bet. However, if you're after the real Amiibo toy figure, be careful not to buy one of the cards that spoof Amiibos, or the phone apps that do the same."