The Xbox PC app now tells you how long its games take to beat with HowLongToBeat intergration

Average playtime aggregator HowLongToBeat has been added into the Xbox app on PC.

As reported by Eurogamer, if you log on to the Xbox app on PC you'll notice that there's now a section titled HowLongToBeat which shows you how long the main story, main story and extras, completing the game fully, and all styles of play averages are. The main purpose of HowLongToBeat is literally to tell you how long it will take you to beat a game, which can be useful if you're quite particular about how you plan your time.

Of course, games listed on there aren't guaranteed to be the length of time listed, because it's all based on user data. On the main site it will tell you the average, median, rushed, and leisurely times for each category, which will generally be a better indicator of how long you personally will take to complete a game.

Xbox announced the news over on the Xbox Wire blog, rounding up the September updates for the Xbox App on PC. That was the main announcement for the app, though the most recent update does now make the app launch 15% faster than it did previously, alongside some general fixes, and reductions in game crashes and games not properly installing.

During the Tokyo Game Show, Xbox had plenty of Game Pass announcements to show off, like Ni No Kuni Remastered, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Danganronpa V3, and more. As well as that, Deathloop is officially coming to Xbox next week, September 20, alongside a new update that will add a new weapon, crossplay PvP, a new ability, new enemy types, and an extended ending.

PlayStation exclusive Death Stranding also recently joined PC Game Pass, one of the many titles you can now see how long will take you to beat, though who knows if it counts considering how long the cutscenes are.