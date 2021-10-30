Microsoft has announced the Games With Gold lineup for November.

Also available for Game Pass Ultimate members, as usual, there are four games that will be made available for the entire month.

One of the games is the physics-based moving simulator Moving Out and it will be available November 1-30. In it, you have started a career as a Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician with the company Smooth Moves. Your goal is to attempt to save the town from “furniture peril.” You can play it solo or with up to four friends.

Kingdom Two Crowns will be available starting November 16 and it will stick around until December 15. Here you play as a monarch tasked with building your kingdom while exploring new lands. You will ride your trusty steed across the land and protect your realm from the forces of the Greed.

Available November 1-15 will be Rocket Knight which features the fan-favorite hero from the classic Sega-era Sparkster series. In the game, the hero has come home after 15 years to find the kingdom of Zephyrus in shambles. You will need to use your wits and rocket pack to defeat the wolf army that is threatening the kingdom’s people.

On November 16 Rocket Knight will be replaced by Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes. Lego Batman 2 has you playing as the Dark Knight who joins forces with other famous superheroes such as Superman, Wonder Woman, and others out to save the citizens of Gotham from the Joker and Lex Luthor.

You still have a small window of time to play some of October’s Gold releases. Aaero and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X will stick around until tomorrow, October 31, and Hover will be around until November 15.