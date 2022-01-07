Battlefield 2042, Star Renegades, and The Sinking City are free to play with Gold and Game Pass Ultimate

If you are an Xbox Live Gold member or have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can play three games this weekend for nada.

These games are: Battlefield 2042, Star Renegades, and The Sinking City.

Not only are they free to play this weekend, but two of the titles are also on sale.

Battlefield 2042 is on sale for up to 33% off depending on the edition. The Standard Edition will run you $40.19, the Standard Series X/S Edition will run you $48.994, the Gold Edition is on sale for $79.99, and the Ultimate Edition is 17% off at $99.59.

Star Renegades isn't on sale, but if you want to keep going with the game after the weekend is over, you will need to fork over $24.99.

In this rogue-lite strategy RPG, you will fight for survival across a procedurally generated and emergent mission-based campaign through a reactive, tactical turn-based battle system that emphasizes interrupts and counters.

In the game, a service robot named J5T-1N has arrived in your dimension to warn of impending doom from an overwhelming force known as the Imperium. Standing in your way to victory is an Intelligent Adversary system with enemy officers that evolve and move up in the ranks. Each playthrough is unique, challenging, and never the same.

The Sinking City is 80% off for the weekend, which means you can pick up the Standard Edition for $12 and the Necronomicon Edition for $15.

If you are unfamiliar with the Frogwares title, it is set during the 1920s, and is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft.

The game takes place on the East Coast of the United States where the half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. As a private investigator, you are tasked with uncovering the truth of what has possessed the city and corrupted the minds of its inhabitants - and yourself.

If you are a Gold or Ultimate member, don't forget to give these games a go before they are no longer free to play. Time's up on Sunday, January 9 at 11:59pm PST/January 10 at 2:59am EST, 7:59am UK.