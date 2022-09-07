If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Save $50

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core is a less expensive version of the current model

You can also opt for the complete component pack for an additional charge.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Microsoft has announced a new Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 model called Core.

It's a more basic version of the current Series 2, comes in white, and features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and a wrap-around rubberized grip. It will run you $129.99.

Watch on YouTube

However, you can change components on the controller by opting to purchase the Complete Component Pack that comes with interchangeable thumbsticks, paddle shapes, and D-pad. The pack includes a carrying case, charging dock, and USB-C cable. It will run you $59.99 and is compatible with all Series 2 models, not just Core.

The current Series 2 controller already features interchangeable components such as different thumbsticks, D-pad, paddle shapes, a carrying case, a braided USB-C cable, and a charging dock.

You can pre-order both the Complete Component Pack and the Series S Core from today.

And coming this holiday, Microsoft will add the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to Xbox Design Lab, so get your ideas together.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch