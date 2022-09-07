Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core is a less expensive version of the current model

Microsoft has announced a new Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 model called Core.

It's a more basic version of the current Series 2, comes in white, and features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and a wrap-around rubberized grip. It will run you $129.99.

However, you can change components on the controller by opting to purchase the Complete Component Pack that comes with interchangeable thumbsticks, paddle shapes, and D-pad. The pack includes a carrying case, charging dock, and USB-C cable. It will run you $59.99 and is compatible with all Series 2 models, not just Core.

The current Series 2 controller already features interchangeable components such as different thumbsticks, D-pad, paddle shapes, a carrying case, a braided USB-C cable, and a charging dock.

You can pre-order both the Complete Component Pack and the Series S Core from today.

And coming this holiday, Microsoft will add the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to Xbox Design Lab, so get your ideas together.