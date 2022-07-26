World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic arrives on September 26

Blizzard has announced World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be released in September.

Starting September 26, the re-creation of WoW's second expansion will be released at no additional cost to all players with an active subscription. This expansion will be available on all World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic realms.

In your effort to confront the Lich King, you will take a dangerous journey across the wintry forests and snowy peaks of Northrend, the single largest land mass ever added with a WoW expansion - that is, until Dragonflight is released.

Wrath of the Lich King come with the Death Knight hero class, available to all players and starting at level 55. As former champions of the Lich King, Death Knights use dark magic and runic power against their foes. Also featured is the original iteration of the World of Warcraft achievement system, which celebrates a wide range of your accomplishments in the game. It also features the introduction of the Inscription profession, which enables you to scribe ability-enhancing glyphs that alter the appearance and modify the properties of spells and abilities.

It comes with 13 dungeons such as Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom, where you will come up against the minions of the Old God Yogg-Saron. You will also deal with the plague-infested Culling of Stratholme, which recreates the event that led to the downfall of Prince Arthas.

You can take on the nine raids introduced in the expansion such as updated versions of Naxxramas and Onyxia’s Lair from pre-expansion World of Warcraft, and the Icecrown Citadel, where the story of the Lich King reaches its conclusion.

In the lead-up to launch, you can experience Joyous Journeys, a 50%-bonus-XP event that will run until Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s launch. Prior to release, all WoW subscribers will be granted the ability to create one Death Knight per Classic realm, which can be taken to level 70 through Burning Crusade Classic content until September 26.

In addition, you will also be able to purchase optional upgrades, including new cosmetic items and a level-70 character boost.