Today’s Wordle Answer (August 13th, 2022): Puzzle 420 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for August 13th, 2022, is a real catch, but you’ll have a difficult time tying it down.

The word used in Puzzle 420 is a very niche one, but has nothing to do with the internet holiday. It’s a hard word to work out in Wordle too, since it has some tough traits and definitely wouldn’t be the first word you would think to guess.

While it doesn’t have any repeated letters to worry about, a combination of few vowels and a collection of tricky consonants make this a difficult challenge to narrow down in just 6 guesses.

Some of the letters have only appeared a couple of times in the last month, and they very rarely come up together. So it will take some careful strategy to whittle down all of the possibilities in time and bring home the victory.

However, to give you a helping hand, we’ve compiled some Wordle hints for August 13th, 2022, to make things a bit easier. As an added bonus, we’ve also update our list of recent solutions from the last month so you know what’s already come up.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re digging deep to even come up with a guess for Wordle, it’s easy to drift off into a daydream of being some handsome movie star. But once that guess limit starts to loom, things quickly crash back down to earth.

So you’ve got the strength to carry on, here are some Wordle hints to get your guessing started.

Your clues for Puzzle 420 are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel in the 2nd position

The first 3 letters spell out a term of endearment, usually used by and to refer to women, that’s short for a food made by bees

The last 2 letters spell out the name of a popular brand of jelly you can’t eat

Previous Wordle Answers

Words only ever come up once in Wordle, but if you know what’s come before then at least you know what to avoid. It can also give you a sense of the kind of words that appear, as well as some ideas for letters to eliminate. Incorporate this list of recent solutions from the last month into your strategy.

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

Today’s Wordle Answer August 13th

The Wordle answer today is hunky.

First seen around the start of the 19th Century, no one quite knows the origins of the word hunk, but one theory is that it comes from the Belgian word “hunke” which means piece of bread or meat.

However, the idea of the word in the sense of a “Hollywood hunk” or attractive man apparently comes from even more recently. It was first recorded in Australian slang during the Second World War, but also in African American vernacular around the same time.

While it seems like a newer way of speaking, adding the letter y to the end of a word to mean “full of or characterised by” has actually been around since the time of Old English, but the suffix was pronounced more like “-ig”.

