Watch the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct here

Today, Nintendo will host a Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct showcase, and you can watch it right here with us.

The 20-minute showcase kicks off at 10am ET, 3pm UK and will detail Animal Crossing's November content update, which will see The Roost added to the game - going by a previous tease.

Back in September, Nintendo teased the upcoming content update with mention of the cafe known as The Roost.The Roost is run by a pigeon named Brewster who is known for selling players coffee.

Along with the addition of The Roost, it's possible we will hear about the next holiday celebration. Right now, Halloween is in full swing, but there's also the main Halloween event coming on October 31.

Later in October, the game will celebrate the Day of the Dead which is a holiday in Mexico. This particular holiday-themed content will be available October 25 through November 3.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in March 2020 and has sold over 33.9 million copies, making it the second best-selling title for Switch behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.