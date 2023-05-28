Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is a new racer filled with orks blowing each other up

If you love both driving and blowing up cars, then the recent announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is probably right up your alley.

Developed by Caged Element Inc., Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks (no I'm not going to write the zeros every time, are you kidding me?) is the latest game adaptation of the tabletop game. This time, you'll just be playing as Orks, but Orks that seriously love to blow things up and drive incredibly over the top but also sick as hell cars designed for killing. And if any of that has piqued your interest, there's already an alpha playtest going that you can sign up for on the game's Steam page right now.

A brief disclaimer is included on the game's page which reads, "this alpha version of the game is a bit scrappy, ramshackle and bolted together – just like the Orks that drive in it. Please keep in mind that there will be bugs/issues, and we still have some development to go, with us wanting players to be a part of it."

It all sounds very cool though - for one, it's got classes like you'd find in an RPG or hero shooter, albeit with cars instead of characters. This includes classes such as killers, tanks, and support wagons, which sound like your usual DPS, tank, and support roles. Plus there are seven unique vehicles to try out to offer different styles.

The main game made featured in the alpha is described as "a hard-hitting combat racing conquest that ends in a glorious sprint to the finish. A fresh take on the vehicular shooter, this mode has players racing to capture points where they battle it out for the bigger score, and has them pushing the pedal to the metal in a race towards the finish."

As someone not that familiar with the Warhammer universe, this is giving my some Jak X vibes, that Jak and Daxter racing game that probably wasn't very good, but man did I like the vibes as a kid, so I'm into what Speed Freeks is offering.

Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks doesn't have a release date at this point in time, and is currently just planned for release on PC.