Relive your best Twisted Metal days with the free Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks beta, playable right now

Not everything revealed today at Warhammer Skulls was all serious, sometimes you have to get a little silly. This is clearly what Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, the combat racer from Caged Element, represents.

Speed Freeks was initially unveiled last year, and the developer pretty quickly (and frequently) offered players the chance to jump in early and feel things out. But it’s been a year, which is plenty of time for a few things to have changed.

The big news? There’s a new Speed Freeks beta that you can play today (or, right now if you’re reading this a few hours after it went live). The beta kicks off at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK on Steam. It’s available all the way until Thursday, May 30, so you have a week to check it out.

The Speed Freeks, of course, are adrenaline-junkie Orks, who take their buggies on the road to gun down rival mobs and answer the need for reckless speed. Kill Konvoy is the main game mode you can try in the beta.

This 8v8 affair has each team attempt to a escort their Stompa to the finish line, protecting it from rivals, all while trying to stop the enemy’s Stompa from doing the same.

The beta includes two large maps, where you’ll be able to drive any of seven vehicles. Although the beta is available on Steam, you’re going to need to create a PROS account, an umbrella login for games by Plaion, Saber Interactive, Deep Silver and others.

You’ll unlock some in-game rewards and other benefits for your trouble, and you can sign up on the official PROS website. Speed Freeks will be free-to-play when it launches this summer on Steam.