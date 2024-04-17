Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
OLD-FASHIONED VALUES

Want to watch Family Guy forever? Seth MacFarlane sure seems happy to let you do so

"At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop."

The cast of Family Guy all celebrating in front of a yellow background, the Family Guy logo to the right of them.
Image credit: Fox/ Disney
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Family Guy is 25 years old now, and while it hasn't run for as long as The Simpsons, series creator Seth MacFarlane sees no signs of it ever stopping.

It might not be the household name that The Simpsons is, mostly because of its edgier approach to humour, but Family Guy is obviously now an important part of adult animated series (even if it's one that mostly misses). Still, people like it enough all the same even now, and for MacFarlane, that's a good enough reason to keep it going. Speaking to the LA Times alongside the rest of the cast in a feature commemorating the show's 25th anniversary, MacFarlane said, "At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes.

"It's a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night. There was a time when I thought, it's time to wrap it up. At this point, we've reached escape velocity. I don’t know that there’s any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, 'Eh, we don’t care about 'Family Guy' anymore.' But that hasn’t happened yet."

Technically speaking though, Family Guy did already end back in the day. The show started on Fox back in 1999, where it rams for two seasons, technically having been cancelled after the second, only for a list minute season three renewal to keep it going. Family Guy was then fully cancelled in 2002, though thanks to reruns and how popular it was in DVD sales, it finally came back in 2005, and has been airing consistently ever since. These days, you'll even find Peter Griffin in Fortnite, though he's a lot more muscular than normal.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
20th Century Fox animation Film & Television Pop Culture
About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Oisin is a non-binary writer based in the UK with bylines in Polygon, Fanbyte, Uppercut, Rock Paper Shotgun, GameSpot, and many more besides.
Comments