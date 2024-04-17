Want to watch Family Guy forever? Seth MacFarlane sure seems happy to let you do so

Family Guy is 25 years old now, and while it hasn't run for as long as The Simpsons, series creator Seth MacFarlane sees no signs of it ever stopping.

It might not be the household name that The Simpsons is, mostly because of its edgier approach to humour, but Family Guy is obviously now an important part of adult animated series (even if it's one that mostly misses). Still, people like it enough all the same even now, and for MacFarlane, that's a good enough reason to keep it going. Speaking to the LA Times alongside the rest of the cast in a feature commemorating the show's 25th anniversary, MacFarlane said, "At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It's a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night. There was a time when I thought, it's time to wrap it up. At this point, we've reached escape velocity. I don’t know that there’s any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, 'Eh, we don’t care about 'Family Guy' anymore.' But that hasn’t happened yet."

Technically speaking though, Family Guy did already end back in the day. The show started on Fox back in 1999, where it rams for two seasons, technically having been cancelled after the second, only for a list minute season three renewal to keep it going. Family Guy was then fully cancelled in 2002, though thanks to reruns and how popular it was in DVD sales, it finally came back in 2005, and has been airing consistently ever since. These days, you'll even find Peter Griffin in Fortnite, though he's a lot more muscular than normal.