Walmart+ Week 2023: Tuck into these excellent tech deals and get an amazing 50% off a Walmart Plus membership

With Amazon announcing their annual Prime Day event a few weeks ago, other retailers have been scheduling their summer sales to take place around the same time.

Walmart's big summer sale, aka Walmart+ Week, happens to start next week on 10th July, with early access given to members of the Walmart+ service. This gives customers free delivery on all products, including groceries, Paramount+ membership, fuel savings, easier product returns and other loyalty rewards. It's now currently available for 50 per cent off its standard price at just $49 for the year. This is a significant saving for a service that'll help you save even further as a regular customer.

With the company's summer sale starting next week, you'll want to be a member to take advantage of some of the discounts we're expected to see. However, we've gathered some great savings that are already live on the website.

Asus ROG Strix i5 3050 Desktop

If you're on a budget but still need to game, there's a big saving available on this desktop from ASUS. Part of its ROG Strix gaming brands, this grey beast packs a capable Intel Core i5 11th gen CPU, an RTX 3050, 8GB of memory and and 512GB of SSD storage. It's currently available for just $599 from Walmart.

Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming Desktop

If your budget is bigger and you're wanting to play the latest games at high settings and framerates, this Lenovo Legion T5 is currently over $500 off. It's packed with a Ryzen 7 5700G, an RTX 3060Ti, 16GB of memory, as well as 256GB SSD storage mixed with a 1TB hard drive. It's available now for $979, which is a solid deal for a desktop with such a capable GPU.

Asus ROG Strix R7 Laptop

Our favourite pick among gaming laptops has to be this ASUS ROG Strix G15. It has a QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, an RTX 3060, 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage. It's down to just $999 right now.

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop

If you're on a tighter budget, this Acer Nitro 5 is a capable machine for its low price of $639. The RTX 3050Ti will still power the latest games, and there's also a 144Hz display here, 16GB of memory and 512GB storage, so you won't feel like you're getting a laptop full of too many compromises.

Acer Nitro QG241Y monitor

One of the most worthwile upgrades you can make to your gaming setup is a change of monitor, and they're often cheaper than a high-end SSD. This Acer Nitro display is a 1080p VA panel with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, supporting AMD FreeSync to ensure minimal tearing. Its down to just $119 right now.

Hyper X Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX make some great gaming accessories, and this Alloy Origins Core is an excellent mechanical keyboard for those who want something compact but durable. It's over $30 off right now at just $62.99.

Corsair HS55 Wired Gaming Headset

If you're in need of a new headset, you can't go wrong with Corsair. This HS55 wired headset boasts memory foam earcups and can connect to any device thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack. It's down to just $49 right now.

HiSense R6 Roku TV

We're quite used to seeing TVs receiving discounts during sale events, and this one from Hisense may seem to be nothing new. However, it's supported by Roku TV. This means you'll get to use all of your familiar streaming apps on this giant 58-inch 4K panel, which also supports HDR. It's available for only $268.

Alienware X15 R1 Laptop

At first, this may appear to be another pricey Alienware gaming laptop. However, this X15 R1 is packing an RTX 3070 and a phenomenal 1080p display with a 360Hz refresh rate. So if you're someone who takes esports gaming seriously and lives for online multiplayer titles, this is the one to get. It's currently slashed to $1899.

That's all from us for now but we'll be back on Monday to update you with all the best deals in the Walmart+ Week sale, and even more of the best early Prime Day deals.