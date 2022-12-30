VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.32: The best game of 2023

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 32 - the best game of 2023

The future is unknowable. As are the minds of our deranged panellists, who were asked to pick their nod for next year's GOTY based on the scraps of info we know about 2023's game releases and, somehow, none of them picked Starfield. It's obviously Starfield, you idiots.

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, Connor Makar, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Resident Evil 4 Remake

Tom tried to cheat death and reality by coaxing a known quantity out of his tea leaves, but failed to consider that if a remake is close enough to the source material to be sure bet, then it barely counts as a new game. Which is obviously a load of rubbish, but this podcast is a panel game about semantic bickering, so take it or leave it.

Alex - Cyberpunk 2077

Ah, Donaldson, you cheeky so-and-so.

Connor - Baldur's Gate 3

A solid pick from Connor, but ultimately all it did was open a can of worms about whether or not early access counts as a release. See? Semantics. That's all it is.

