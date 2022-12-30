If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NOSTRADUMBASS

VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.32: The best game of 2023

Can our panellists predict the future? No, obviously.
Jim Trinca avatar
Article by Jim Trinca Video Producer
Published on

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 32 - the best game of 2023

The future is unknowable. As are the minds of our deranged panellists, who were asked to pick their nod for next year's GOTY based on the scraps of info we know about 2023's game releases and, somehow, none of them picked Starfield. It's obviously Starfield, you idiots.

Here's a photo of Chris Bratt being taken down from a tree because it's no longer Christmas. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, Connor Makar, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Resident Evil 4 Remake

Watch on YouTube

Tom tried to cheat death and reality by coaxing a known quantity out of his tea leaves, but failed to consider that if a remake is close enough to the source material to be sure bet, then it barely counts as a new game. Which is obviously a load of rubbish, but this podcast is a panel game about semantic bickering, so take it or leave it.

Alex - Cyberpunk 2077

Watch on YouTube

Ah, Donaldson, you cheeky so-and-so.

Connor - Baldur's Gate 3

Watch on YouTube

A solid pick from Connor, but ultimately all it did was open a can of worms about whether or not early access counts as a release. See? Semantics. That's all it is.

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes. If you’ve got suggestions for topics, send them our way.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Jim Trinca avatar

Jim Trinca

Video Producer

Jim Trinca is a welsh actor.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch