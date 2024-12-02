"This is the most confident I've ever been" - one veteran RPG dev with titles like Baldur's Gate and Fallout under his belt on the upcoming Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment's latest RPG Avowed is almost here, and one of the devs behind it says he's never felt more confident in a game like this one.

It's been a good five years since Obsidian last released an RPG, that being The Outer Worlds, and with the upcoming Avowed being a completely new fantasy IP, there's obviously a lot of questions as to how it's actually turned out. But if you're asking lead environmental artists Dennis Presnell, there probably isn't anything to worry about. Presnell has a real strong back catalogue across his lengthy career, having worked on both the Fallout and Baldur's Gate series while at Black Isle Studios, and in a recent interview with GamesRadar, the developer spoke about his confidence in Avowed, and how he's not feeling as nervous as he prior to shipping other games.

"Games are really hard to make, and every experience is different. I've always felt a certain level of dread months before a game shipped, a case of the nerves," Presnell said. "But this is the most confident I've ever been in my experience at this stage of the project." According to Presnell, working on the game has gone incredibly smoothly, saying, "I'm just overjoyed at how well everything's come together. The team is now closing things down and fixing bugs and working on perf, and I'm going to be really proud of this game when it's available to the public. I can't wait, actually."

Avowed was originally supposed to be released some time in 2024, but back in August it was delayed to February 18, 2025. Whether or not that's helped calm Presnell's nerves is anyone's guess, but after having worked on some pretty big RPGs across his career, it sounds like we might be in for another strong one - just make sure you don't force yourself to see absolutely everything there is to see in the game, as Obsidian believes missable content is kind of the point of the genre.