Valheim celebrates anniversary by teasing the Mountain update

Iron Gate is celebrating the first anniversary of Valheim with a couple of teaser images for the Mountain update, which is slated for release in early 2022.

Today, February 2, marks an entire year since Valheim first launched, and as part of the celebration, the game has been discounted through the Steam Lunar Sale. Instead of the usual $19.99, it's on sale for 25% off at $14.99 now and through the weekend.

The studio also announced it is bringing the game to Steam Deck and is working on ensuring it will run as smoothly as possible on the handheld system.

Along with the Mountain update, the team has also ramped up work on Mistlands. According to Iron Game, the phase of nailing down the core concept is finished and it knows what kind of inhabitants will be present in the biome. Currently, the team is working on new build pieces and enemies, as well as defining more of the new mechanics that will be introduced.

As the development of the caves in the Mountain update is gradually progressing, that means more and more energy can be focused on the Mistlands update. There’s a lot to be done in order to bring players the biome, but the team is really liking what it has so far. It's also said that Mistlands will focus more on adventure and exploration than on building.

