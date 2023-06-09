If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BECKONING NORTH SEA

Under the Waves is a narrative-driven adventure game about grief

Travel to to the depths of the ocean as struggling diver Sam.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Quantic Dream has announced Under the Waves from Parallel Studio.

Described as a narrative-driven adventure game about the "engulfing power of grief," the game is set in the depths of the North Sea in a techno-futuristic 1970s.

Watch on YouTube
Explore the depths in Under the Waves.

In it, professional diver Stan is struggling to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future, and the isloation of the deep sea seems a fitting manifestation of his state of mind.

As Stan retreads further into his self-imposed solitude, he starts to experience strange events far beneath the waves. Stuck between life and death, Stan will have to make the most significant choice of his existence.

While in the depths, you can pilot your submarine over the abyss and or swim your way through caves, wrecks, and submerged plants in search of backstory pieces, salvageable waste, collectibles, and more. Crafted equipment can also help Stan explore further.

Under the Waves will be released on August 29 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch