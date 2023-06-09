Under the Waves is a narrative-driven adventure game about grief

Quantic Dream has announced Under the Waves from Parallel Studio.

Described as a narrative-driven adventure game about the "engulfing power of grief," the game is set in the depths of the North Sea in a techno-futuristic 1970s.

Watch on YouTube Explore the depths in Under the Waves.

In it, professional diver Stan is struggling to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future, and the isloation of the deep sea seems a fitting manifestation of his state of mind.

As Stan retreads further into his self-imposed solitude, he starts to experience strange events far beneath the waves. Stuck between life and death, Stan will have to make the most significant choice of his existence.

While in the depths, you can pilot your submarine over the abyss and or swim your way through caves, wrecks, and submerged plants in search of backstory pieces, salvageable waste, collectibles, and more. Crafted equipment can also help Stan explore further.

Under the Waves will be released on August 29 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.