Uh Oh. New Payday 3 gameplay has leaked online

Some new Payday 3 gameplay has been uploaded online early, totally uncut for our viewing pleasure.

Uploaded early by a content creator in Vietnam (who seems to have pulled their mask down a little early), it was taken offline by the early bird a few hours later. However, the keen eyes on the internet caught the blunder, and have since re-uploaded the footage. We can't link to the leak directly, but a minute or so of searching on Reddit will get the curious where they want to go.

We've seen gameplay before for Payday 3, from the devs directly, but this is the first time we've seen average players give the game a go. What we see is a game that looks very similar to Payday 2, with visual, UI, and numerous other updates and improvements throughout. That's not a bad thing of course - Payday heads have good reason to be excited.

We also get to see a bit of those new hostage features being messed around with. This is one of the newest features coming with Payday 3, and somewhat complicates the scenarios you can place yourself in mid-robbery.

Other highlights from the gameplay leak is the music. Payday has always been packed with bangers, and the action track playing throughout the gameplay leak is another slick song that fits the tone of Payday well. That, plus the tense final moments of the mission where the team has to hectically try to escape with the stolen money, all while packing special weapons seems pretty lush!

With this footage leaking online, you can likely expect more videos popping up soon from content creators who actually follow the embargoes set as part of the preview session they took part in. Payday 3 is set to launch this year on September 21, so you don't have long to wait before you can jump in and try the game out yourself.

What are you most excited for when it comes to Payday 3? Let us know below!

The last time we saw Payday was during its gameplay reveal, which also filled us in on the fact the gaem is launching on Game Pass day one!