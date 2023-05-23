Total War: Pharaoh thrusts you into the turbulent events of the New Kingdom period

Total War: Pharaoh is the next installment in the award-winning strategy franchise, and it will release in October.

Over the weekend, a listing for the game popped up on the official website, with many thinking it would be a Saga title.

Can you stand against the collapse of a civilization? Play Total War: Pharaoh and find out.

Set during the collapse of the Bronze Age, in Egypt, the Pharaoh is dead and its people along with Canaan, and the Hittite empire want a new leader, and that happens to be you.

As the leader of these great nations, you will need to overcome societal collapse, face natural disasters and fight to protect your people against invaders.

With a choice of eight Faction Leaders from three hubs with unique playstyles, you will have a nice set of deadly and diverse unit rosters. Choose from the Egyptian hub Ramesses, Seti, Tausret, or Amenmesse; from the Canaanite hub you can choose Bay or Irsu; and the Hittite hub features Kurunta and Suppiluliuma.

In the game you can become a fearless warlord, a diplomat, or a battle-hard unwavering commander. Take your pick and make your mark on history.

Ancient Egypt at the height of its power has been recreated from the fertile banks of the Nile to the arid deserts of the Sinai Peninsula and mountainous ancient Anatolia.

These biomes come with weather you will have to overcome alongside enemy armies. You and your soldiers will deal with sudden and dramatic thunderstorms and sandstorms which can turn the tides of battle by impacting the surrounding terrain. Fire is also a foe, as battlefields can become engulfed in flames, and spread to forests and settlements.

Pharaoh features a new Campaign Customization feature to ensure no two campaigns will feel the same. It comes with an extended range of campaign options such as random starting positions for all factions, detailed resource settings, the ability to add natural disasters, and more.

Coming in October, Total War: Pharaoh is now available for pre-order. Ordering early will grant access to early-adopter bonuses including the ability to take part in an Early-Access Weekend. You will also earn the cosmetic packs Avatar of the Gods and the Heart of the Shardana. These contain a unique skin for each playable faction leader (eight in total), and Sherden outfits for bodyguard units, respectively.

The game will be made available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can play two-player co-op and head-to-head mode with users of both services able to play cross-play.

Three versions will be available at launch: the Base Game for 49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99; the Deluxe Edition for £61.17 / $72.87 / €72.87; and the Dynasty Edition will run you £77.96 / $91.46 / €91.46.

The Deluxe Edition contains the base game, and DLC Faction Pack one, along with the Digital Soundtrack. The Dynasty Edition contains comes with the same contents alongside the DLC Faction Packs 2-3, and the Campaign Pack DLC.

DLC packs will be released as part of the content roadmap, details of which will be provided at a later date. The game will also be made available for Mac after the PC release.