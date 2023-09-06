Todd Howard reveals how you should solve Starfield's ending

Bethesda games aren't always known for their satisfying endings, but director Todd Howard thinks Starfield's could be controversial.

Seeing as for the majority of us, Starfield only just came out today, thinking about the game's ending is something we don't want to do just yet. That's a whole bunch of hours of gameplay away, who cares what it's like just yet! Of course, that doesn't mean Howard hasn't been thinking about it, and in an interview with NPR, the game director and Bethesda executive producer touched on his feelings about the end of the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Asked about whether he thinks the space exploration RPG is too sprawling or ambitious for players to manage, Howard said, "I wouldn't say I worry about it. I do think the ending of the game might be a little controversial. We ask a lot of questions. We don't provide a lot of answers. Because I think we want a lot of those answers to be in you."

What I'm here then is that the Starfield was inside me all along? Wow, Todd, maybe mark your spoilers next time you say something that's clearly meant to be a somewhat emotional explanation of a game he's spent decades thinking about.

You're pretty likely only just getting started with the game, though, so I wouldn't worry too much about the ending right now. But if you're already on your first new game plus playthrough, you should check out this very impressive speedrun that took less than an hour to beat the game.

In a separate interview, Howard also spoke about his feelings on Starfield being an Xbox exclusive, comparing it with how when you think of Zelda, you think of Nintendo.

If you're only just getting started with your Starfield adventure, we've also got some guides set up to push you in the right direction.