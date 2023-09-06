People are speedrunning Starfield in less time than it takes me to get out of bed

Starfield speedrunners are continuing to move at breakneck speeds, with one new game plus run managing to come in at under an hour.

If a video game exists, you can probably expect that someone will speedrun it. And with Starfield being one of the biggest games of the year, it's no wonder that some players have already sped through the entire thing (even if it only technically came out today). In fact, one player is already pulling off speedruns in new game plus. The runner in question, SupaScared, shared his latest run earlier today, pulling off an incredibly impressive time of 50 minutes and 56 seconds. Before you read ahead, though, I would advise you to be cautious if you haven't beaten the game yet as the run is full of spoilers, so don't read past the video below if that's the case.

For those that don't care about spoilers, I'll quickly explain how new game plus works: once you've made the decision to start it, you'll quickly learn that you've actually entered an entirely new universe. Technically speaking, it's only marginally different from yours, but you will have lost all quest and relationship progress, as well as all your inventory - though you do keep your level progress. And that's exactly why the new game plus run is so much faster than the base game, which some have beat in under three hours.

Because you know exactly what all of the characters are after, you can skip a large portion of the beginning and get straight to the point and hunt for more artefacts. It's an impressive run to watch, though a word to those with motion sickness, as it does involve a lot of boosting using the game's jet pack.

What's more impressive though is that SupaScared's previous run was a whole seven minutes slower, so it's likely we'll see even more time shaved off in the coming months. But for now, don't worry too much about beating the game that fast; after all, most of us only just got started today.