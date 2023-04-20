THQ Digital Showcase returns August 11 with updates on Alone in the Dark and maybe the next South Park game

THQ Nordic has announced its annual Digital Showcase will return this year in August.

The 2023 Digital Showcase will air on Friday, August 11 at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm BST, and 9pm CEST.

Here's the THQ Nordic Showcase stream from 2022.

HandyGames will once again start off with a pre-show to show off some of its titles leading up to the THQ Nordic showcase.

You can expect numerous game announcements, project updates, premiere announcements, news, and reveals for previously-announced games. This includes updates on Alone in the Dark, Outcast 2, and Trine 5.

Who knows: maybe even the new South Park game Trey and Matt have in the works will be fully revealed. We'll have to watch and find out.

At THQ Nordic 2022 Digital Showcase, Pieces Interactive announced it was working on the Alone in the Dark reboot for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. There's no release date yet, but when it was announced, the game was in the pre-alpha phase and had been in development since 2019.

The showcase also teased the next South Park game without providing any details. The only real takeaway from the teaser was hearing Randy Marsh yelling "hot hot hot hot" in the background.

A third South Park game was informally announced in January 2022 by a job listing at Question Games, a studio comprised of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock titles, Dishonored, and previous South Park games. It's thought the game will have a multiplayer component due to the requirements listed in the vacancy post.

Previous South Park titles, The Fractured But Hole and The Stick of Truth were published by Ubisoft and released in 2017 and 2014, respectively.

On August 11, you will be able to tune into the 2023 THQ Digital Showcase via YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.