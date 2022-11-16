If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
This fan made Fallout 76 live-action concept trailer is super cool

Let's hope the TV series looks just as cool.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Here's something fun for you: a fan made, live-action concept trailer for Fallout 76.

Created by director Brian Curtis and Infectious Designer, the trailer really is neat and shows off the lovely Appalachian region, a really cool old truck, a cave with a waterfall, a nuclear explotion, and more Fallout bits.

It is really well done, but we only wish it were a bit longer. There is however, a behind the scenes video which scratches the itch a bit.

As far as the game itself is concerned, Bethesda will launch Nuka World on Tour in December. It adds a traveling fair to game.

And even more Fallout goodness is on the horizon, because a Fallout live-action series is currently in the works from the creators of Westworld. Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will also co-produce with Todd Howard as an executive producer for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Comments

