This fan made Fallout 76 live-action concept trailer is super cool

Here's something fun for you: a fan made, live-action concept trailer for Fallout 76.

Created by director Brian Curtis and Infectious Designer, the trailer really is neat and shows off the lovely Appalachian region, a really cool old truck, a cave with a waterfall, a nuclear explotion, and more Fallout bits.

It is really well done, but we only wish it were a bit longer. There is however, a behind the scenes video which scratches the itch a bit.

As far as the game itself is concerned, Bethesda will launch Nuka World on Tour in December. It adds a traveling fair to game.

And even more Fallout goodness is on the horizon, because a Fallout live-action series is currently in the works from the creators of Westworld. Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will also co-produce with Todd Howard as an executive producer for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.