Rian Johnson isn't letting anyone forget about his ongoing whodunit saga starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, as the third movie has just received a title (Wake Up Dead Man) and a tentative release window.

The announcement, which came through Netflix's official channels as well as the filmmaker's social media, is just a small tease and the promise of the threequel hitting Netflix at some point during 2025, but fans are already coming up with all sorts of wild theories about the plot.

In late 2023, we read about Johnson being right in the middle of writing the script for his third Benoit Blanc mystery, and it seems like the process has been as smooth as his past efforts. We also knew a basic treatment had been locked for years now, so it was just a matter of working on a final script and kicking off pre-production. It now looks like we could be hearing about the cast for his next movie sooner rather than later.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will arrive roughly three years after Glass Onion, which also came out after a similar period of time following the surprise success of Knives Out and Netflix landing the rights to Johnson's planned sequels. Not even the Hollywood-crushing Covid pandemic was able to slow down Johnson's creative process and filming on the sequel, so it doesn't come as a surprise that Wake Up Dead Man isn't skipping 2025 unless the studio hits a major road bump or reshuffles its release schedule.

It's only logical to believe Netflix wants to repeat the success of Glass Onion in late 2022 by dropping Wake Up Dead Man around Christmas 2025, a window they're consistently reserving for big releases like Squid Game season 2, but it'll be a while before we get any sort of official confirmation. In fact, Netflix is one of those studios/platforms that like to withhold release dates and marketing campaigns for as long as possible, given their traditionally packed slates and how many rivals they have.