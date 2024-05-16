Netflix has been reminding everyone that Squid Game season 2 is still coming along after a lengthier than expected wait. In February, we also received one of the shortest teasers in recent memory, and with 2024 nearing the halfway point now, many are wondering when the marketing campaign is actually starting.

Main star Lee Jung-jae, who's now promoting the Star Wars: The Acolyte series, has thankfully shed some light on the matter, but remains tight-lipped about the whole thing. While talking to Business Insider, he revealed that, as far as he knows, the second season of the South Korean drama is dropping in December.

This might not be the news that diehard Squid Game fans - children who shouldn't be watching the show included - were hoping for, but it's a logical choice if true. For the past few years, Netflix's big Christmas releases, like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Rebel Moon: Part 1, were huge. If Squid Game's second season couldn't be finished in time for the summer period, it only makes sense to save it for December and finish 2024 with a bang.

With the potential release window still so far away, it's also normal to see Lee Jung-jae trying to put some distance between him and the series that launched him to international stardom, especially when he's in the middle of promoting a huge Star Wars show in which he has a lead role as a Jedi Master. Expect the press to try to extract more nuggets of Squid Game info from him in the coming weeks though.

Lee returns as Seong Gi-hun in season 2, though plot details are being kept under wraps, and we only know for sure that he's now going after the men behind the bloody contest. Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An joined the next set of episodes as new players, but we've yet to see what type of roles they've landed. Lee Byung-hun returns as Front Man and Wi Ha-jun is revisiting the character of police detective Jun-ho. Gong Yoo will be coming back as The Salesman as well.