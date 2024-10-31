Amazon's Jack Ryan series ended last year, but the action thriller is continuing with a movie that will bring back John Krasinski

Amazon seems to be doing great with its action thriller TV shows, and after giving the breakout hit Reacher an early season 4 renewal, the company is trying to get a Jack Ryan movie off the ground... even though the show ended last year.

The news (via Variety) dropped on October 30, confirming that Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television, and Skydance were all in on the idea, as their partnership (which extends beyond Jack Ryan) has been a profitable one so far. The announcement may come as a surprise, but it's not strange to see TV shows wrap up only to return shortly afterwards as movies. In the middle of the era of endless content everywhere, it really shouldn't be shocking to anyone.

Anyhow, John Krasinski, who's been busy in recent years as writer-director (A Quiet Place, IF), is set to return in the titular role alongside Wendell Pierce, who recently wrapped up work on James Gunn's Superman, playing Daily Planet honcho Perry White. Michael Kelly, who just showed up in HBO's The Penguin, is in talks to reprise his role too.

So, who's directing? It appears the powers that be aren't taking any chances, as season 2 veteran Andrew Bernstein (Ozark, The Outsider) will take over. The script reportedly comes from Aaron Rabin, co-executive producer and writer on the fourth and last season of the successful series. Additionally, John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night. Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will be directly involved, executive producing alongside John Kelly and Carlton Cuse (Lost, The Strain). The latter co-created the series.

All four seasons of Jack Ryan, which follow CIA analyst Jack Ryan leaving the security of his desk job and getting into deep trouble (and lots of action), were among Prime Video's "top three most-watched series globally" when they released. The transition into movie format seems to be a purely creative decision, rather than an answer to viewers moving on. Everything points to Amazon still being bullish on the franchise, which could potentially be linked to 2021's Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan. A Michael Peña-led spinoff was also being considered two years ago, though its current status is unclear.

On the more fantastical side of their upcoming slate, Amazon MGM Studios is ramping up development on the live-action Tomb Raider series and the long-in-the-works God of War adaptation, the latter of which has just faced a major creative overhaul.