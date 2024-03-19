The Acolyte trailer has got us excited for Star Wars again as its early June Disney + release date approaches

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Star Wars Disney+ series The Acolyte is finally here, and there's plenty to chew on.

Star Wars fans have been waiting a long while to see something from The Acolyte, and it's finally here. While the trailer definitely has that modern Star Wars air, it might feel a bit more familiar to those that grew up with the prequels, as it's set 100 years before The Phantom Menace during the High Republic era, which hasn't been seen on screen just yet. The trailer opens with some usual Jedi kind of "open your minds eye nonsense" delivered by newcomer to the franchise Lee Jung-jae, who you'll all best know as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game. He's joined by a pretty strong cast, with Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games, Across the Spider-Verse) as Mae, a mysterious former Padawan.

There's also Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) as Qimir, a former smuggler, Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) as Yord, a Jedi Knight, Dafne Keen (Logan) as Jecki, a Padawan, Jodie Turner Smith (The Witcher: Blood Origin), and The Matrix's very own Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara, a Jedi Master. Rebecca Henderson also plays Vernestra Rwoh, a fan favourite who's appeared in the Star Wars comics.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Most importantly of all though, is the fact that the show finally has a premiere date: June 4. Better than that is the fact it will arrive on Disney+ with two episodes, so you'll be able to get stuck right in. As explained on the official Star Wars website, "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

Honestly, I'm mostly off the Star Wars train these days, only occasionally dipping my toes back in whenever Pedro Pascal puts on his fancy suit and hangs out with his terrible green son, but The Acolyte is looking pretty good even in its short first trailer. Whether it'll be as good as it looks, we'll have to wait and see, but with only three months to wait, it'll be pretty easy to hold out.