How to open the Waterfront Glades chest in DA: Veilguard

The mystical Arlathan Forest in Dragon Age: Veilguard is home to all sorts of spirits, ancient artefacts and treasure. And as Rook and their party explore the deepest reaches of the dense woodland, they come across a giant chest between the Forest Mire and Waterfront Glades.

The only problem is that the chest is stranded on an island in the middle of a large pond, and Rook isn’t one for swimming.

To solve the puzzle and reach the chest, Rook will need to redirect the magical beams dotted around the glades and defeat the guardians haunting the treasure chest, so here’s what you need to do.

How to reach the Forest Mire/Waterfront Glades chest in Dragon Age: Veilguard

While the chest appears in what’s marked as the Forest Mire area of the Forest, most of the puzzle you need to solve is located in the Waterfront Glades area around its island home.

Image credit: Bioware/VG247

Facing the chest, go over to the right and use Harding’s power to raise the rock in front of you. Remember, Rook can use a companion’s power even when they’re back at the Lighthouse with the magic of the Lyrium dagger.

Next, climb up to the higher level and build a bridge across the stream with the second rock, then turn around and pull out the third rock below you to complete the easy structure.

Image credit: Bioware/VG247

Look below you and you’ll see a magic beam flowing into a wall. Drop down to it, then redirect it into the receptacle on the wall in front of it.

Image credit: Bioware/VG247

Now return to the higher beam and redirect it into the triangular receptacle below.

Image credit: Bioware/VG247

On the other bank of the pond surrounding the chest, you find a clearing with three winged statues.

Nestled into some nearby boxes, you should find a floating mechanism.

Image credit: Bioware/VG247

Place it into the triangular receptacle by the water, then redirect the beam to hit the second triangular receptacle.

Finally, on the northern side of the glades, look for an iron gate next to the beacon.

Image credit: Bioware/VG247

Pull the lever, then walk over the narrow board to the other side.

Image credit: Bioware/VG247

Pick up the mechanism and place it next to the beam to power the final laser. Redirect the light into the last receptacle, then return to the front of the glades.

For your final test, you will need to defeat the Keeper of Secrets boss who’s guarding the chest.

Image credit: Bioware/VG247

Focus on using skills and companion powers against them since they can block most of your regular attacks with their innate shield.

Then, once you’re victorious, claim your prize. For me, using the Mage class, it was an extremely good, unique light helm which turned every defeated enemy into a magical explosion of necrotic damage, as well as 2 springs of the rare material, Royal Elfroot.