As big as Squid Game was in 2021, we don't blame you if you had forgotten about season 2 coming later this year to Netflix. It's been a while, but marketing is finally starting.

We learned last summer about new players coming into season 2 of the hit show and little else. Moreover, Netflix and series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk have been secretive about the whole thing, distracting diehard fans with real-life game show Squid Game: The Challenge meanwhile. Now, we're actually getting footage from season 2 at last.

As you can see, the whole preview runs under 15 seconds if you take out the Netflix outro, so there's not a lot to dissect here. It confirms, however, we're likely walking into a very different second season here. After many tribulations, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) became the winner of the games and learned the truth behind them. Shortly afterwards, he dyed his hair bright red and got a haircut before deciding to take on the people behind the twisted contest.

In the extremely teasy teaser, Gi-hun promises he'll find the main man behind the games "no matter what it takes." It's essentially more of what we'd already seen at the end of season 1, but it lets us know the Squid Game itself probably won't take up as much space as before. On top of this, we shouldn't forget about the entire subplot concerning Detective Hwang and his missing brother, who was revealed to be the villainous Front Man.

Up next for Lee Jung-jae is playing a Jedi Master in Star Wars: The Acolyte, the first-ever Disney Plus live-action series set in the High Republic era of the galaxy far, far away.